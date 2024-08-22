Umierov and UK Deputy Chief of Defense Staff Smith discuss Ukraine’s ability to destroy military targets in Russia’s rear with Western long-range weapons

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umierov met in Kyiv with the Deputy Chief of the British Defense Staff for Strategy and Military Operations Harvey Smith.

The main topic of the meeting was the defense needs of Ukraine.

"It is critically important for us to prevent the enemy from amassing forces near our territory. It is equally important to be able to destroy military targets in the rear of the Russian Federation with Western long-range weapons. This is perhaps the only way to protect our people from GABs and other destructive air strikes," Umierov emphasized.

He added that the Ukrainian leadership is in constant contact with its partners regarding the need to use long-range weapons to accomplish these tasks.

"We discussed with Mr. Smith the possibilities of quickly obtaining permission to fully use such weapons," the Defense Minister said.

According to him, the world has already received enough evidence that Russia understands only force.

"Together with our allies, we must once again demonstrate our determination and the availability of such a force that will stop the aggressor!" Umierov summarized.

