Zelenskyy discusses situation in Middle East and results of Peace Summit with Netanyahu

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The parties discussed the situation in the Middle East region.

This was announced by the presidential press secretary Serhiy Nikiforov, Censor.NET reports.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Israel for its participation in the inaugural Peace Summit and support for the final communiqué," the statement said.

The interlocutors agreed on further contacts.

