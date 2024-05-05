Netanyahu: Israel will continue to fight Hamas until goals are met

At the moment, Israel sees no possibility of accepting the proposal to end the military operation against Hamas; first, it must achieve all the goals set.

This was stated on Sunday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

‘Israel cannot accept this. We are not ready to accept a situation in which Hamas battalions will come out of their bunkers, take control of Gaza again, rebuild military infrastructure and threaten Israeli citizens in the neighbourhood, in cities in the south, everywhere in the country,’ The Times of Israel quoted him as saying.

‘Israel will not agree to Hamas’ demands (to permanently end the military operation to establish a truce in the Gaza Strip and release the hostages held by Hamas. - Ed.), which means surrender, and he will continue to fight until the goals are achieved,’ Netanyahu said.

He explained that if Israel agrees to Hamas's demands, it will only bring the next conflict closer. At the same time, Netanyahu said that Israel is still ready for a temporary ceasefire agreement with Hamas, but the movement does not want to change its position on its terms.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Western allies should protect Ukraine’s airspace in same way as Israel