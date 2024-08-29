Syrskyi on Day of Remembrance of Defenders of Ukraine: They gave their lives for freedom of entire Ukrainian people

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi addressed Ukrainians on the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine. He reminded that 29 August is the 10th anniversary of the bloody battles for Ilovaisk.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the post of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on his Facebook page.

"Let's remember that despite the losses and deception of the enemy, our soldiers did not surrender, but continued to break out of the trap and fight. This day will always remind us of the cunning and treachery of the Russian aggressor, that any negotiations with terrorists and murderers are a deadly business and that we cannot trust them," noted Syrskyi.

The General thanked Ukrainian mothers and fathers for their children who gave their lives for Ukraine's independence and freedom of the Ukrainian people.

"Your children are real heroes, their feat is not in vain and will be etched in the memory of our people forever. Eternal memory and glory to the Ukrainian defenders who fell in the struggle for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine! We will win!" - Syrsky emphasised.

29 August is set as the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine who died in the struggle for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On 24-25 August, the "Dnipro-1", "Myrotvorets", "Svitiaz", "Kherson", "Ivano-Frankivsk", "Donbas" National Guard and Sector "B" battalions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine were surrounded by Russian occupation forces.

On 29 August 2014, during the Russian-Ukrainian war and the Ilovaisk operation, a powerful breakthrough of the Ukrainian group of troops from the Russian encirclement took place

According to the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, 366 Ukrainian soldiers were killed there, 429 were wounded, 158 went missing, and 300 were taken prisoner.

