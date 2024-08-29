Memorial monument to fallen defenders was opened in Kyiv - Klitschko. PHOTOS

On the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine, a memorial monument to the fallen soldiers was unveiled at the Lisove Cemetery in Kyiv.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Censor.NET reports.

He also visited the Memorial to the Fallen Defenders on Hrushevskoho Street and paid tribute to the heroes.

"On the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders who died in the struggle for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a memorial monument to the fallen Kyivan defenders was unveiled at the Lisove Cemetery. It is located next to the alley of honorary burials of soldiers who gave their lives for the freedom and independence of our country. The main element of the Memorial is the Cossack cross, which symbolises resilience, loyalty to principles and invincibility," said Vitali Klitschko.

The Mayor of Kyiv noted that 1,092 fallen Kyiv soldiers are buried at the Lisove Cemetery. According to him, a similar Memorial is planned to be opened at the Berkovetsky Cemetery, where 738 soldiers are buried.

See more: Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance of Defenders of Ukraine: We will not forgive Russia for any destroyed Ukrainian life. PHOTOS

Klitschko also reminded of other locations where Kyiv residents honour the memory of the defenders.

"Today, people are bringing flowers to Triokhsviatytelska Street - to the Wall of Remembrance for the soldiers killed in the Russian-Ukrainian war (since 2014). And also to the Memorial to the Fallen Kyiv Defenders, which the capital unveiled on 29 August 2021, the anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy (at the intersection of Hrushevsky Street and Petrivska Alley). And to the cemetery, where the alleys of honourary burials of our Heroes are arranged. Eternal memory and respect to the fallen defenders of the Ukrainian state!" - said Vitali Klitschko.

See more: In Kyiv, memory of fallen defenders of Ukraine was commemorated. VIDEO&PHOTOS











