Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance of Defenders of Ukraine: We will not forgive Russia for any destroyed Ukrainian life. PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine. He stressed that the tragedy near Ilovaisk in August 2014 was a planned, cynical Russian crime.

"Today Ukraine honours the memory of all its defenders. All those who fought for our country, for Ukrainian independence, and gave the most precious thing - their lives.

In August 2014, on these very days, the Russian occupier committed one of the most despicable crimes of this war - killing hundreds of our soldiers near Ilovaisk," Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that it was a planned, cynical Russian crime that Ukraine will never forget and will not leave unpunished.

We will always remember each and every one of those whose lives were taken by this war. And we will not forgive Russia for a single Ukrainian life destroyed. Eternal memory to all our heroes! And I thank everyone who does not forget, who honours and helps the families of our fallen soldiers," the Head of State added.

