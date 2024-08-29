Third mass attack of Russian Federation on Kyiv: more than 10 enemy attack drones were destroyed

The Russian invaders carried out the third massive air attack on Kyiv in the last 4 days. According to preliminary information, the enemy used only strike UAVs.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the KCMA, Serhii Popko.

"Russian drones flew to Kyiv from the territory of the occupied Kherson Oblast and the Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation until midnight, around 11:00 p.m. Barrage munitions entered the capital in waves and from different directions," the report says.

Popko noted that the air alert in the capital lasted for more than 5 hours. More than a dozen enemy attack drones were destroyed by air defense forces and means (the exact number and type of drones will be announced by the Air Force).

Consequences of an enemy attack

Debris fell on the territory of a residential building in the Holosiiv district. Previously, windows and doors in an apartment building were damaged.

In the Dnipro district of the city, debris was recorded falling on the territory of residential buildings, but without negative consequences.

In the Desnyan district of the city, debris fell on the territory of a private household, a fire broke out in a non-residential building, which was quickly extinguished. Emergency services follow.

"In general, there was no information about the victims in Kyiv. The data of the operational summary is being clarified," Popko said.

Read more: Enemy UAV attack on Kyiv; debris fell in three districts (updated)