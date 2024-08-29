ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 612,390 people (+1,200 per day), 8,571 tanks, 17,549 artillery systems, 16,699 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 612,390 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.08.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 612,390 (+1,200) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8571 (+3) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 16699 (+18) units,
  • artillery systems – 17,549 (+27) units,
  • MLRS – 1174 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 939 (+1) units,
  • aircraft – 368 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 328 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 14369 (+21),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2556 (+3),
  • ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 23706 (+52) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 2965 (+15).

