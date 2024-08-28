Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: Occupiers make main efforts in Pokrovsk direction, also active in Kupiansk and Kurakhove directions

As of 16:00 today, the number of hostile attacks on the frontline increased to 111. The occupiers continue to focus their main efforts in the Pokrovsk direction, where they conducted a third of all attacks in Ukraine. In addition, the occupiers are active in the Kupiansk and Kurakhove directions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

The border areas of the Sumy region continue to suffer from Russian air strikes. In particular, terrorists have been firing guided aerial bombs at the areas of Pustohorod, Bilopillia, Horile, and Basivka. Civilian infrastructure in the Russian Federation is also suffering from shelling and air strikes by the Russian army.

Read more: Czech Republic often helps Ukraine in areas where others do not dare, - Pavel

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupiers twice stormed the positions of our units near Lyptsi and Vovchansk. The battle continues. The situation is under control. The enemy also fired from NARs near Kozacha Lopan, Alisivka, and Kudiivka.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk sector seventeen times. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka, and Kruhliakivka.

Fighting in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of Druzheliubivka, Novoiehorivka, Makiivka, Nevske, and Novosadove. Ukrainian troops have repelled eight attacks since the beginning of the day.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked twice near Spirne. He received a fierce rebuff.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out nine assault operations near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Bila Hora, and Hryhorivka. Two attacks were carried out with unguided aerial missiles near the latter settlement.

Watch more: More than hundred Russian UAVs destroyed in air by Ukrainian soldiers using kamikaze drones. VIDEO

In the Toretsk direction, the number of hostile attacks is currently 13. Today the enemy attacked in the areas of Pivnichne, Druzhba, Toretsk, New York, and Nelipivka. Fighting is still ongoing in three locations near Nelipivka. The aggressor's aircraft struck Druzhba with unguided aerial missiles.

The largest number of combat engagements was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction. Thus, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already made 34 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the vicinity of eleven different settlements. Almost half of all the clashes took place near Selidove and Novohrodivka. Defence forces have repelled a total of 23 enemy attacks in the area. Others are continuing. The enemy suffers significant losses in manpower.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked our units 22 times, trying to advance in the areas of Ukrainka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Karlivka. Almost half of the engagements are ongoing, with fierce fighting taking place near Karlivka.

In the Vremivka direction, the invaders attacked Ukrainian troops' positions twice towards Kostiantynivka and Vodiane. Aviation was used five times to attack Vuhledar and Yehorivka with NARs.

Read more: Starting September 2, banks will not work in Pokrovsk, only ATMs - RMA

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, Stepove was attacked by two KABs. The occupiers also conducted two assaults near Robotyne and Novodanilivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions. He fired unguided aerial missiles towards Kozatske from a Su-25 attack aircraft.