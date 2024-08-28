Czech Republic often helps Ukraine in areas where others do not dare, - Pavel

Czech President Petr Pavel said that the country often helps Ukraine in areas where others did not dare.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Idnes.

"Stopping and, above all, the failure of Russian aggression is in our vital interest," the Czech leader said.

According to him, a Russian victory would not only affect economic and political stability, but would also provoke another large wave of refugees.

The Czech Republic has proved that it is serious about helping Ukraine and has been rightly recognised for this, he added.

"Also, Czech reconstruction efforts are already helping Ukraine's healthcare and energy sectors, which have been severely challenged. The Czech Republic can often help in areas where others are hesitant," Pavel added.