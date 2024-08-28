More than hundred Russian UAVs destroyed in air by Ukrainian soldiers using kamikaze drones. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers shot down more than a hundred Russian drones in the air using kamikaze drones.
According to Censor.NET, a video with a selection of successful air attacks was posted on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password