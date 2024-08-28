ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4456 visitors online
News Video War
5 155 6

More than hundred Russian UAVs destroyed in air by Ukrainian soldiers using kamikaze drones. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers shot down more than a hundred Russian drones in the air using kamikaze drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video with a selection of successful air attacks was posted on social media.

Watch more: SOF operators hit Russian electronic warfare system "Sapphire" in Kursk region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8974) drone (1613) elimination (4992) drones (2324) Unmanned Systems Forces (69)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 