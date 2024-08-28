SOF operators hit Russian electronic warfare system "Sapphire" in Kursk region. VIDEO

Special Forces "hunted down" a Russian electronic warfare system "Sapphire" in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that our soldiers discovered the electronic warfare station while conducting reconnaissance of the area controlled by the enemy.

"The damage was caused by UAV strikes, which destroyed the Sapphire electronic warfare system, and the enemy suffered losses in killed and wounded," the command added.

The hostile system is capable of detecting targets at a range of up to 30 km and counteracting targets at a distance of up to 5 km.

