Starting September 2, banks will not work in Pokrovsk, only ATMs - RMA

Banking institutions will not work in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, from Monday.

This was stated by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"There are still banking institutions operating in Pokrovsk until the end of the week. Starting Monday, only ATMs will work. There will be no banking institutions," he said.

According to the head of the RMA, 38,000 people and about 1,900 children still remain in the city.

