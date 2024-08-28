Russian occupation forces captured Novohrodivka, near Pokrovsk, in a few days. There were fortifications in front of the town, but the trenches were empty.

This was reported on Facebook by the deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, "servant of the people" Mariana Bezuhla, Censor.NET reports.

"The town of Novohrodivka, south of Pokrovsk, was captured by the Russians in a few days. There were still fortifications in front of the town, which constitute a single built complex, which continues in Selydove.

The trenches in front of Novohrodivka were empty. There was practically no Ukrainian army in the once twenty-thousand-strong town. The 31st Brigade was withdrawn from the town, the brigade commander, who was requested by the staff, was removed, and criminal proceedings were opened against him (I remind you that there are still no criminal proceedings against Sodol). Instead, an uninformed unit was sent here. This is not the only recent "rotation". More are planned. Toretsk, Pokrovsk - there will be more," said the MP, publishing a photo of empty trenches around Selydove taken a week ago.

According to Bezuhla, "if they carry out a "rotation" in Vuhledar now, we will lose it as well."

"All such 'rotations' lead to breakthroughs and deaths. Units are taken away, commanders are removed, people die, we lose hundreds of kilometres of Ukrainian land - cities, villages, mines, minerals, history. The number of criminal rotations is only growing. The fragmentation of the frontline is increasing.

This day, the Russians entered Selydove. A week ago, I went to the outskirts of Selydove in the direction of Novohrodivka and saw fortifications in front of the town. There was nothing in the town, just a normal civilian settlement. I went into the trenches, no one was guarding them, there was no one in them. I went underground and came out into the field. There were already Russians behind the field. There was no one else. I didn't get blown up by mines, I didn't meet any territorial defence soldiers - only a few insects were the only life in the prepared fortifications around Selydove, which the Russians had been striving for for ten years. Any civilian could have done the same as me," the MP continued.

Bezuhla noted that in Novohrodivka, on the eve of the Kursk operation, there were no signs of defence preparations or the presence of our military.

"They are leaving through Pokrovsk. Evacuation is underway. People with belongings, the military. The military are leaving through Pokrovsk. The military have been leaving through Pokrovsk continuously for the last few weeks," she summed up.

