On the night of 28 August, the Ukrainian Defence Forces attacked the Atlas oil depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As a result of the strike, a fire broke out on the territory of the facility's vertical tanks. It is known that fire trains are being used to eliminate the consequences of the fire," the statement said.

The task was carried out by units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces.

"In addition, strikes were carried out on the 'Zenit' oil depot in Kirov region and the field artillery depot of the Russian troops' Zapad' grouping in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

Detailed information on the consequences of the strikes is currently being clarified," the General Staff added.

