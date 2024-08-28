UAV attack on Atlas oil depot in Rostov region: satellite images have released. PHOTO

Satellite images of the Atlas oil depot near Kamensk-Shakhtynsky in the Rostov region of Russia, which was attacked by Ukrainian drones the day before, have been released.

The images were posted on the social network X by OSINT analyst MT Anderson, Censor.NET reports.

According to the analyst, at least two tanks are on fire. Another tanker is likely to be damaged.

He also noted that the discolouration of the other three tanks may indicate that they were damaged, but the analyst is not 100% sure.

In addition, a sufficient number of fire brigades were recorded at the facility, but there are no signs of extinguishing.

On the afternoon of 28 August , it was reported that soldiers from the Defence Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate and the Special Operations Forces attacked the Atlas oil depot near Kamensk-Shakhtynsky in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation with drones. This facility is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and is directly involved in supplying the Russian occupation forces.

