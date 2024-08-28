DIU and SOF drones hit oil depot in Rostov region of Russia. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces attacked the "Atlas" oil depot in the Kamensk-Shakhtynsky area of Rostov region of Russia with drones.

This was reported to Censor.NET by sources in law enforcement agencies.

This facility is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and is directly involved in supplying the Russian occupation forces.

Eyewitnesses report that a fire is currently ongoing at the tanks of the oil depot. The detailed results of the operation are being clarified.

What is known about the "Atlas" oil depot in Rostov Region?

The sources said that the "Atlas" Plant, a state-owned enterprise of the Federal Agency for State Reserves in the Southern Federal District, specialises in supplying oil products to the Russian Armed Forces.

In August 2020, the plant hosted joint exercises of the Russian Ministry of Defence and "Rosrezerv" as part of "Kavkaz-2020" exercise.

In a demonstration exercise to supply petroleum products for the army, three methods were tested: road, rail and pipeline.

Earlier, the governor of the Rostov region of Russia stated that a fire broke out at a fuel depot as a result of the drone attack. Four drones were allegedly shot down over the region.

