Explosion occurred at oil refinery in Omsk, Russia: Fire breaks out. VIDEO&PHOTOS

An explosion occurred at the Omsk Oil Refinery.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian media.

The AVT-11 unit had previously exploded. A fire broke out there.

Locals said that a loud explosion was heard before the fire. Fire is coming from the AVT-11 unit, which is designed to separate oil into fractions and further process them. The area of the fire is 1,000 square metres.

