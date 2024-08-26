Explosion occurred at oil refinery in Omsk, Russia: Fire breaks out. VIDEO&PHOTOS
An explosion occurred at the Omsk Oil Refinery.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian media.
The AVT-11 unit had previously exploded. A fire broke out there.
Locals said that a loud explosion was heard before the fire. Fire is coming from the AVT-11 unit, which is designed to separate oil into fractions and further process them. The area of the fire is 1,000 square metres.
