ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11532 visitors online
News Photo
13 548 20

Explosion occurred at oil refinery in Omsk, Russia: Fire breaks out. VIDEO&PHOTOS

An explosion occurred at the Omsk Oil Refinery.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian media.

The AVT-11 unit had previously exploded. A fire broke out there.

Locals said that a loud explosion was heard before the fire. Fire is coming from the AVT-11 unit, which is designed to separate oil into fractions and further process them. The area of the fire is 1,000 square metres.

Read more: Fire at oil depot in Rostov region of Russia: new fire has emerged on 8th day. SATELLITE PHOTOS

На Омському НПЗ пролунав вибух, виникла пожежа
На Омському НПЗ пролунав вибух, виникла пожежа

Author: 

Odesa Oil Refinery Plant (126) fire (680) Russia (11705)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 