Day in Kherson region: houses, gas pipeline and cars are damaged, five people are injured

Yesterday, on 28 August, five people were injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Blahovishchenske, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Dniprovske, Prydniprovske, Novodmytrivka, Stanislav, Sadove, Shyroka Balka, Shliakhove, Kizomys, Shestakove, Osokorivka and Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes.

The Russian military shelled a petrol station and residential areas of the settlements.

The shelling damaged a multi-storey building, 10 private houses, a gas pipeline and cars.

In addition, during a nighttime drone attack, enemy air defence forces destroyed two Shahed-131/136 drones over the territory of Kherson region.