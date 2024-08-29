ENG
About 15 "shaheds" were shot down on outskirts of Kyiv

Air defence forces destroyed about 15 Russian drones on the approach to Kyiv.

This was reported by the press service of the KCMA, Censor.NET informs.

The air alert in the capital lasted almost 6 hours.

"About a dozen Russian drones were shot down by air defence forces and equipment. None of the enemy's attack drones reached their target," the statement said.

