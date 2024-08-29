ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9796 visitors online
News War
358 0

At night and in morning, Russia fired 19 times at Sumy region: Two wounded

Наслідки обстрілів Сумщини

Russian occupation forces fired 19 times at settlements in Sumy region, including the border area.

This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET informs.

A total of 63 explosions were recorded.

The following towns came under fire from the Russian Federation:

  • Esman community: the enemy carried out an air strike with a KAB (1 explosion) and struck with an FPV drone (1 explosion);
  • Khotyn community: launch of KAB bombs (4 explosions);
  • Bilopilska community: KAB air strike (7 explosions), mortar shelling (1 explosion);
  • Mykolaivka community: Russians carried out an air strike, injuring two civilians; 
  • Druzhbivska community: the enemy fired from artillery (5 explosions);
  • Krasnopilska community: Russians attacked with an FPV drone (2 explosions), also conducted artillery shelling (5 explosions), mortar shelling (2 explosions); 
  • Velykopysarivska community: artillery shelling (10 explosions); 
  • Hlukhiv community: launch of KAB bombs (4 explosions);
  • Novoslobidska community: the enemy shelled the community with MLRS (16 explosions);
  • Shalyhynska community: launch of KAB bombs (2 explosions);
  • Sveska community: Russians launched KAB bombs (3 explosions).

Read more: Day in Kherson region: houses, gas pipeline and cars are damaged, five people are injured

Author: 

shoot out (12972) Sumska region (1062)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 