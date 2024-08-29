At night and in morning, Russia fired 19 times at Sumy region: Two wounded

Russian occupation forces fired 19 times at settlements in Sumy region, including the border area.

This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET informs.

A total of 63 explosions were recorded.

The following towns came under fire from the Russian Federation:

Esman community: the enemy carried out an air strike with a KAB (1 explosion) and struck with an FPV drone (1 explosion);

Khotyn community: launch of KAB bombs (4 explosions);

Bilopilska community: KAB air strike (7 explosions), mortar shelling (1 explosion);

Mykolaivka community: Russians carried out an air strike, injuring two civilians;

Druzhbivska community: the enemy fired from artillery (5 explosions);

Krasnopilska community: Russians attacked with an FPV drone (2 explosions), also conducted artillery shelling (5 explosions), mortar shelling (2 explosions);

Velykopysarivska community: artillery shelling (10 explosions);

Hlukhiv community: launch of KAB bombs (4 explosions);

Novoslobidska community: the enemy shelled the community with MLRS (16 explosions);

Shalyhynska community: launch of KAB bombs (2 explosions);

Sveska community: Russians launched KAB bombs (3 explosions).

Read more: Day in Kherson region: houses, gas pipeline and cars are damaged, five people are injured