Explosion in Sumy: missile alert is announced

On the afternoon of 29 August, an explosion occurred in Sumy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne.

"An explosion was heard in Sumy," the report said.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a missile threat to Sumy and Poltava regions.

