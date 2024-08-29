In morning, Russia fired ballistic missiles, probably "Iskander-M", in Odesa region - AC "South"

In the morning, Russian troops fired a ballistic missile, probably an "Iskander-M", from the occupied Crimea into Odesa region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by AC "South".

At night, air defence forces destroyed 5 Shahed drones, one "Orlan" and one "Supercam".

"In the morning, the Russian occupiers attacked Odesa region with a ballistic missile, probably an 'Iskander-M', from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea," the statement said.

Yesterday, on 28 August 2024, an "Orlan" reconnaissance UAV and 2 "Lancet" strike UAVs were destroyed.

