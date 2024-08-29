Ruscists shelled Nikopol with artillery: Woman was killed, 5 people were wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled Nikopol with artillery, killing a woman and wounding 5 people.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"A 42-year-old woman died in Nikopol. Russians killed her by shelling the city with artillery. Five people are wounded. The women are 19 and 59 years old. And men aged 30, 60 and 74," the statement said.

The shelling damaged a shopping centre, multi-storey buildings, outbuildings, cars, and a gas pipeline.

