Russian Federation attacked center of "Ukrposhta" in Nikopol with drone: building and trucks were damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupants attacked the Ukrposhta center in Nikopol. A UAV strike damaged the building and 5 trucks.

This was announced by the company's CEO Ihor Smelyansky, Censor.NET reports.

"Today was a difficult day. Our center in Nikopol was attacked by a drone, damaging the building and five trucks. We will restore everything within a week," he said.

