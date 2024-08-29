Russian Federation attacked center of "Ukrposhta" in Nikopol with drone: building and trucks were damaged. PHOTOS
Russian occupants attacked the Ukrposhta center in Nikopol. A UAV strike damaged the building and 5 trucks.
This was announced by the company's CEO Ihor Smelyansky, Censor.NET reports.
"Today was a difficult day. Our center in Nikopol was attacked by a drone, damaging the building and five trucks. We will restore everything within a week," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password