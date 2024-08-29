ENG
Russian Federation attacked center of "Ukrposhta" in Nikopol with drone: building and trucks were damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupants attacked the Ukrposhta center in Nikopol. A UAV strike damaged the building and 5 trucks.

This was announced by the company's CEO Ihor Smelyansky, Censor.NET reports.

"Today was a difficult day. Our center in Nikopol was attacked by a drone, damaging the building and five trucks. We will restore everything within a week," he said.

РФ атакувала центр Укрпошти в Нікополі

РФ атакувала центр Укрпошти в Нікополі
РФ атакувала центр Укрпошти в Нікополі
РФ атакувала центр Укрпошти в Нікополі

