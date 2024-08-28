Shelling in Nikopol damaged houses, shops, cafes and power lines, dismantling of service station structures continues in Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS
On 28 August, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and UAVs.
This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, Nikopol, Myrovka, Marhanets, and Pokrovske communities were under fire.
As a result of the shelling, a house and an outbuilding caught fire - rescuers extinguished the fire. Three multi-storey buildings and 9 private houses, a garage and a car were also damaged. Shops, cafes, a dentist's office, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged.
In addition, he noted that the damaged structures at the service station in Kryvyi Rih continue to be dismantled. According to the updated data, another educational institution, a dormitory and a petrol station were damaged there.
