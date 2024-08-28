Best way to achieve peace is to supply Ukraine with weapons, - Finnish President Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has stressed the need to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine, which is countering Russian aggression.

This was reported by Yle, according to Censor.NET.

The Finnish leader stressed that the best way to achieve peace is to continue to supply weapons to Ukraine.

"This is the reality," Stubb said.

At the same time, the politician does not see sufficient grounds for sending Finnish long-range precision weapons to Ukraine. Among the reasons for this decision, he mentioned the importance for Finland to defend itself against its western neighbour Russia.

Read more: Germany and UK have no new decisions on lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s strikes against Russia

Overall, Stubb believes that Ukraine's situation has improved since spring. He mentioned the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive in the Kursk region of Russia.

"Ukraine has been able to create instability in Russia and cause distrust in Russia. This is always good from the point of view of military strategy," the Finnish president said.

Earlier, Stubb said that Ukraine could use Finnish weapons during an offensive on Russian territory.