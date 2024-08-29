In two days, Ukrainian defenders in south destroyed or damaged three large enemy SAMs - OGT "Tavria"

In two days, Ukrainian defenders destroyed or damaged at once three large enemy anti-aircraft missile complexes - two Tor air defense systems and a Buk-M3 air defense system.

As Censor.NET informs, Dmytro Lykhovii, the spokesman of the "Tavria" OGT, told about this on the air of the telethon.

"The genocide of the Russian air defense system in the Zaporizhzhia area continues. In two days, on August 24-25, three large enemy anti-aircraft missile complexes were destroyed or damaged at once. These are two Tor air defense systems and one Buk-M3 air defense system ". And since the beginning of August, 11 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy have already been destroyed. This means that the sky is freed for our aviation," stated the spokesman of the "Tavria" OGT.

Read more: Occupiers resumed assaults in Orihiv direction after short pause - OSGT "Tavria"