ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4987 visitors online
News War
10 691 15

Ukrainian pilots of Mi-24 helicopter shoot down Russian kamikaze drone in air. VIDEO

The crew of a Mi-24 helicopter destroyed a Russian "Shahed-136" kamikaze drone during one of the last attacks by the occupiers in Ukraine.

The video of the pilots' work was published by Yuriy Mysiahin on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Border guards hit several enemy shelters, destroyed occupiers’ BK warehouse in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (4942) drones (2294)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 