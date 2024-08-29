Ukrainian pilots of Mi-24 helicopter shoot down Russian kamikaze drone in air. VIDEO
The crew of a Mi-24 helicopter destroyed a Russian "Shahed-136" kamikaze drone during one of the last attacks by the occupiers in Ukraine.
The video of the pilots' work was published by Yuriy Mysiahin on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
