Border guards hit several enemy shelters, destroyed occupiers’ ammunition storage facility in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Border guards of the "Revenge" brigade destroyed several enemy hideouts and destroyed the occupiers' ammunition storage facility in the Kupiansk direction.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

