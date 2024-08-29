ENG
More than 100 Russian drones were destroyed by Defence Forces using "Wild Hornets" kamikaze drones. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders shot down more than a hundred Russian drones in the air using "Wild Hornets" kamikaze drones.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows only 10% of what the military destroyed with these drones.

Watch more: Occupier tries to shoot down kamikaze drone with rocket-propelled grenade launcher. VIDEO

