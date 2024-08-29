More than 100 Russian drones were destroyed by Defence Forces using "Wild Hornets" kamikaze drones. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders shot down more than a hundred Russian drones in the air using "Wild Hornets" kamikaze drones.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows only 10% of what the military destroyed with these drones.
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
Bank card number: 5375411217198790
PayPal: [email protected]
