Occupier tries to shoot down kamikaze drone with rocket-propelled grenade launcher. VIDEO

For the first time in the history of warfare: close combat between FPV and rocket-propelled grenade launcher. "Hit the drone's vulnerabilities with an rocket-propelled grenade launcher," the Russian occupier acted exactly as instructed.

The pilots of the 68th separate Oleksa Dovbush Ranger Brigade eliminated the Russian invader. Our fighters attacked the occupier with a kamikaze drone, and the latter tried to shoot down the drone with a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, but in vain.

The corresponding video of the work of our UAV operators was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

