Baerbock: Putin is again preparing "cold war" against Ukraine by attacking energy facilities

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the response to Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities should be to strengthen air defense.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Tagesschau.

According to her, in recent months and weeks, the heating and water supply infrastructure has been attacked by Russian forces.

"In order to make sure that people freeze to death in the winter," Burbock said.

The foreign minister emphasized that Putin is seeking an even larger "cold war" than in previous years.

The EU's response should be a new "protective shield" for Ukraine, she added.

Air defense "is still the most important thing to protect human lives on the ground in Ukraine," Burbock summarized.

