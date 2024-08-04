German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock defended the agreement with the United States on the placement of American long-range missiles on German territory, citing the threat that Russia poses to European security.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW.

"Forming foreign policy today means recognizing that the principle of hope will not protect us from Putin's Russia," she said.

Baerbok noted that the country is currently protected by investments in its own security and strength - in the EU, NATO, and Germany.

"And this includes the decision to deploy American long-range weapons systems," she added.

The minister emphasized that Germany needs a "reliable deterrent" against Russia, "which also protects the Poles, the Baltic peoples and the Finns - our partners who have a direct border with Russia and have felt for themselves how it uses hybrid measures on the border in recent months".

Also remind, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington on July 9-11, the US and German governments announced that the US intends to deploy long-range missile systems in Germany again from 2026, the range of some of which will reach as far as the Russian Federation.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that in order to prevent the placement of American long-range missiles in Germany, Russia must first stop its war against Ukraine.

Dictator Putin, in turn, threatens to abandon the "unilateral moratorium" on the deployment of medium- and short-range strike weapons in the event of the deployment of American Tomahawk missiles in Germany.