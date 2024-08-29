RF strikes at Kupiansk community: four people were injured (updated)

Russian occupation forces attacked the Kupiansk community in the Kharkiv region, causing a fire.

"Around 4 p.m., the enemy fired on the village of Novoosynove village of Kupiansk community. The type of weapon is being established," the statement said.

As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out and engulfed a private residential building, an outbuilding and a car.

As of now, there is no information about casualties.

Updated information

Four people were injured in the shelling - a man of 65 years old and three women of 83 years old, 65 years old and 73 years old.

Two women were hospitalized with explosive wounds. Others, despite their injuries, refused to be hospitalized.

According to preliminary data, the occupiers used multiple rocket launchers