ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4429 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 530 1

Consequences of Russian attack on Kupiansk: 16 injured, including five police officers, damaged houses, administrative buildings and shops. PHOTOS

Today, Russian troops attacked the town of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, causing casualties and destruction.

Oleg Syniehubov , the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, spoke about the consequences of the attack, Censor.NET reports.

He said that the number of people injured in the hostile attack in Kupiansk had increased to twelve.

Наслідки удару РФ Куп’янську 28 серпня
Наслідки удару РФ Куп’янську 28 серпня

Read more: Since beginning of full-scale war, 1.468 million civilians have been evacuated from Donetsk region - RMA

The shelling damaged 898 windows in residential buildings and 95 windows in the court building. Other administrative buildings, shops and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Наслідки удару РФ Куп’янську 28 серпня
Наслідки удару РФ Куп’янську 28 серпня

Наслідки удару РФ Куп’янську 28 серпня

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, as of 19:05, the number of people injured in Kupiansk had risen to 14, including three police officers.

The Russian armed forces reportedly carried out an air strike on the city around 16:00.

See more: Unexploded warhead of enemy UAV "Geranium-2" is discovered and defused in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

Наслідки урару РФ по Куп’янську

"The hotel, residential buildings, outbuildings, cars, shops, administrative buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

According to preliminary data, Russian troops struck the city with FAB-500," the prosecutor's office said.

As of 21:45, the number of injured increased to 16 people: two more police officers sought medical assistance.

Наслідки урару РФ по Куп’янську
Наслідки урару РФ по Куп’янську
Наслідки урару РФ по Куп’янську
Наслідки урару РФ по Куп’янську

Author: 

shoot out (13086) Kharkivshchyna (1976) Kup’yansk (389)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 