Consequences of Russian attack on Kupiansk: 16 injured, including five police officers, damaged houses, administrative buildings and shops. PHOTOS
Today, Russian troops attacked the town of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, causing casualties and destruction.
Oleg Syniehubov , the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, spoke about the consequences of the attack, Censor.NET reports.
He said that the number of people injured in the hostile attack in Kupiansk had increased to twelve.
The shelling damaged 898 windows in residential buildings and 95 windows in the court building. Other administrative buildings, shops and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.
According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, as of 19:05, the number of people injured in Kupiansk had risen to 14, including three police officers.
The Russian armed forces reportedly carried out an air strike on the city around 16:00.
"The hotel, residential buildings, outbuildings, cars, shops, administrative buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.
According to preliminary data, Russian troops struck the city with FAB-500," the prosecutor's office said.
As of 21:45, the number of injured increased to 16 people: two more police officers sought medical assistance.
