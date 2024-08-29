Body of 23-year-old Ukrainian was found in Tisza River on border with Hungary. This is 41st case - SBGS

The body of a man who tried to illegally cross the border and get to Hungary was found in Tisza.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night, Hungarian border police officers reported that on August 26, while patrolling the shoreline of the Tisza River, they found a man without signs of life," the statement said.

During the pathological examination of the deceased on the spot, a Ukrainian passport was found.

Since the beginning of August, this is the third case of death while trying to cross the Tisa. Two previous drowned men were found on the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

Read more: Hungary refuses to import oil through Croatia: says it is unreliable

According to the State Border Guard Service, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, this is the 41st case of drowned people who tried to illegally cross the Tisza border.