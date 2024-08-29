Swimmer Anton Kol wins first medal at 2024 Paralympics in Paris

Ukrainian swimmer Anton Kol won silver in the 100-meter backstroke in the S1 class at the 2024 Paralympic Games: this is the first medal for the Ukrainian team.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne Sport.

It is noted that the 2024 Paralympics will be the third in his career. The Ukrainian made his debut at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, where he became a two-time bronze medalist: he took third place in the 50m and 100m backstroke. And in Tokyo 2020, he improved his results in both disciplines, winning two silver medals.

At the 2024 Paralympics, 34-year-old Kol qualified for the finals automatically. And he was one of seven athletes competing for medals in this class at this distance.

"In the final, Kol swam almost the entire distance in third place, behind Italian Francesco Bettelli. However, in the last 20 meters of the course, he overtook his rival and became a silver medalist," the statement said.

As a reminder, 140 Ukrainian athletes will take part in the 2024 Paralympic Games, which will run in Paris until September 8. They will compete in 17 out of 22 sports, which is a record in the history of the country.