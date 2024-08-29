ENG
Explosion occurred in Odesa. Russian troops attacked with ballistics - Trukhanov

On the evening of August 29, an explosion occurred in Odesa.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov.

"An explosion was heard in the city," Trukhanov wrote.

Earlier he warned about the threat of ballistics from Crimea.

