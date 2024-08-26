Repeated explosions in Kyiv: air defence systems is working, there are power and water supply disruptions in several districts of city (updated)

Explosions were heard in Kyiv during a massive air attack on the morning of 26 August.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"The air raid alert continues! Air defence systems are operating in the region, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the air raid is cancelled!" the KCMA said.

"Sounds of explosions can be heard in Kyiv," Suspilne correspondents report.

Read more: Explosions were heard in Kyiv region, Dnipro and Vinnytsia (updated)

"Repeated sounds of explosions in Kyiv," Suspilne reported.

"Missile danger due to cruise missile launches from Tu-95MS aircraft. Air defence systems are operating on the outskirts of the capital and in the region," the KCMA said.

"There is a power outage in some parts of the capital," Suspilne correspondents report.

"There are power outages in several districts of the capital. According to experts, this is due to problems in the all-Ukrainian power grid," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Updated information as of 9:00 a.m.

Suspilne correspondents report on repeated explosions in Kyiv.

"Air raid alert is in effect! Air defence is in place in the capital. Stay in shelters until the air raid is cancelled!" the KCMA said.

"Kyiv - stay in shelters," the Air Force warned.

"There are water supply interruptions on the right bank of the capital due to power outages," Klitschko said.

"Explosions are heard in Kyiv again," Suspilne correspondents reported at 9:12 a.m.

Updated as of 9:24 a.m.

"Currently, there is no water supply in Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of the capital. This is due to a power outage at the water utility's facilities.

Specialists are doing everything possible to restore the equipment. Stay tuned for further announcements," Kyivvodokanal said.

Read more: Explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih and Kharkiv (updated)