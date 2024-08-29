Units defending Pokrovsk receive FPV drones and equipment. PHOTOS

Petro Poroshenko brought a batch of FPV drones and equipment for the military to Pokrovsk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ES press service.

"Today we are handing over 200 units to the fighters of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Yakiv Gandziuk, and in addition 3 Mavics and 2 charging stations. We are sending another 205 to the paratroopers of the 46th Brigade along with 2 Bluetti stations," Poroshenko said.

Another 200 FPVs, 3 Mavics, 6 tires for KAMAZ trucks and a dome electronic warfare device were supplied to the 16th separate infantry battalion of the 58th Brigade and the Special Forces of the Presidential Brigade.

The 150th reconnaissance battalion received a mobile car repair shop. Another containerized workshop was delivered to the 7th Army Rapid Reaction Corps, which includes airborne assault and airmobile brigades. The military also received more than 200 FPV drones, 6 Mavics, power and communications equipment and 5 ATVs for evacuating the wounded.





Read more: Kuleba: Ukraine’s main problem in the war with Russia is partners’ fear of escalation

"Of course, Kursk is very important, and other areas are very important. But I can say that the fate of these months is being decided today in Pokrovsk. And everything depends on whether our military will be provided with supplies or not," Poroshenko said. "I would really like to have representatives of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection here with me, who took funds from local budgets a few months ago and reported only 40% of the funds. We are demanding an immediate return of the funds. The entire amount of the military fee and personal income taxes from the military should be credited to the accounts of the units. They will quickly buy Mavics, FPV, heavy drones, reconnaissance equipment, electronic warfare equipment," the politician noted.

The EU leader was outraged by the lack of necessary fortifications in the Pokrovske direction: "The enemy should have been stopped tens of kilometers from Pokrovsk. He was stopped by fortifications, which are not here. The withdrawal of personal income tax from local communities was ineffective. The construction of fortifications was in violation."

Watch more: Poroshenko: PIC on fortifications has not started its work in 2.5 months - we demand to dismiss head and change status of commission. VIDEO