Kuleba: Ukraine’s main problem in the war with Russia is partners’ fear of escalation

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine's biggest problem in the war with Russia is that Kyiv's allies are afraid to approve a new policy of support for Ukraine, fearing escalation.

The diplomat said this during a meeting with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski at the Campus Polska Przyszłości forum

"From the very beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the biggest problem Ukraine has faced is the dominance of the concept of escalation in the decision-making processes of international partners," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

In addition, he said that most of Ukraine's allies are afraid to discuss the future of Russia.

"Most of our partners are afraid to discuss the future of Russia... This is something that is very upsetting because if we do not talk about the future of the source of the threat, we cannot build a strategy," the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

Kuleba also emphasized that "the war takes a lot of resources, money, effort, and equipment."

According to the minister, "if the fear of escalation had not been the main factor influencing the allies' decisions, Ukraine would be in a much better position now and would have received the necessary weapons much earlier."

As the minister noted, "the biggest challenge now is to convince our allies to support us so that they do not think about Moscow's reaction."

"Russians have dropped hundreds of thousands of missiles and shells on our territory. Why? Because they have a very clear strategy and a clear goal: to destroy Ukraine," the Foreign Minister said.

Kuleba urged partners not to be afraid of Russia's reaction and to help Ukraine more decisively.

"Do not be afraid of Russia's reaction, we are not afraid. We are not afraid of anything. Please help us. Give us what we need. We will win this war and then we will read in history books how we made decisions together," the diplomat said.

