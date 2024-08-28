Poland has no 100% certainty that drone flew into its airspace on August 26 - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that they do not yet have 100 percent certainty that an unknown object violated the country's airspace during the massive Russian shelling of Ukraine on 26 August.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Rzeczpospolita.

According to Tusk, the situation with the drone, which could have flown over Poland on 26 August, is now being defined as a "probable incident", as there is "no confirmation" that it happened.

"Almost 400 soldiers are searching 24 hours a day for any sign of a drone or two drones, as some say, but there is still no 100 percent certainty that they entered Polish airspace. We don't know whose they were. If they were at all," Tusk said.

As a reminder, the Polish army said that an "air object" violated the country's airspace during Russia's massive missile attack against Ukraine on the morning of 26 August. It is being searched for.