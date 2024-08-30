Consequences of Russian strikes in Sumy region: 4 people are wounded. PHOTOS
Over the past day, on 29 August, Russian troops fired at 45 settlements in Sumy region, 271 attacks were recorded using various types of weapons.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Sumy region.
"As a result of the occupiers‘ attacks, 4 civilians were injured, 1 apartment building, 8 private households, 13 cars of various types, a hangar of an enterprise, a tyre service, a shop and a warehouse were damaged," the statement said.
