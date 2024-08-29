Russians fired 78 times in Sumy region during day: three people were wounded

On August 29, Russian troops fired 78 times at the border areas of Sumy region. 198 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In particular, they came under fire:

Krasnopillia community: Russians attacked with FPV drones (7 explosions), fired at the community with mortars (6 explosions), artillery (7 explosions), and dropped an explosive device from a UAV (1 explosion).

Esman community: the enemy fired from a mortar (5 explosions), artillery (7 explosions), carried out an air strike with a GAB (2 explosions), and attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Mykolaivka community: launching of GAB bombs (2 explosions).

Berezivka community: FPV drone attack (1 explosion), launch of CAB bombs (4 explosions).

Bilopillia community: the enemy carried out an air strike with a GAB (7 explosions), Russians also fired mortars (10 explosions), and attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Velyka Pysarivka community: artillery shelling (15 explosions), mortar shelling (17 explosions), the enemy also attacked with FPV drones (13 explosions), and fired from MLRS (30 explosions).

Svesa community: launching of GAB bombs (5 explosions), shelling from cannon artillery (36 explosions).

Yunakivka community: Russians attacked with a Lancet UAV (1 explosion).

Myropillia community: mortar shelling (2 explosions).

Znob-Novhorod community: mortar attack (1 explosion),

Yampil community: the enemy attacked with FPV drones (4 explosions).

Vorozhbacommunity: launching of GABs (3 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: Russians fired mortars (11 explosions).

