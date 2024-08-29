Battles are extremely fierce: Syrskyi spent several days in Pokrovsk direction. PHOTOS

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi worked for several days in a row with the brigades defending the Pokrovsk direction. The situation there is currently the most difficult.

"I worked for several days in a row in the brigades defending the Pokrovsk direction, where the situation is currently the most difficult. Work at the headquarters continues almost around the clock. We constantly have to make non-standard decisions to strengthen the defense and destroy the advancing enemy," said Syrskyi.

The most intense fighting is taking place on the eastern outskirts of Hrodivka, further along the border of Kamiane and Krasnyi Yar, directly in Novohrodivka, and below, near the eastern outskirts of Mykhailivka, which is located in front of Selydove.

As the chief noted, the fighting is extremely tough. The enemy is throwing everything that can move and advance into battle, trying to break through the defences of our troops.





"Our soldiers are showing courage and heroism in battles with superior enemy forces. The soldiers of the 25th separate airborne brigade are showing extraordinary resilience, as the enemy suffers heavy losses from their actions," added Syrskyi.

"I would also like to note the servicemen of the 68th separate hunting brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush and the 150th separate mechanized brigade, who leave no chance for the enemy to return alive and unharmed from the battlefield," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

Syrskyi noted: "In such conditions, our main task is to strengthen the defence of our troops in the most difficult areas of the frontline, to provide the brigades with sufficient ammunition and other material and technical means. My work has been dedicated to addressing these issues."

"I am proud of the heroism of our soldiers. We are doing everything for our victory, Glory to Ukraine," Syrskyi concluded.

