Ukrainians may have from 2 to 5 million undeclared weapons in their hands - Interior Ministry

According to European partners, the citizens may have from 2 to 5 million undeclared weapons in their hands.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Bohdan Drapyatyi during a telethon.

"We have repeatedly said that there is no special methodology that could give an answer to how many unregistered weapons Ukrainian citizens may have, so it is impossible to establish a certain number. At the same time, according to our European partners, figures of two to five million unregistered weapons may be in the hands of the population."

According to the official, the adoption by the parliament of a draft law on granting civilians the right to declare weapons, ammunition and trophy weapons will help solve the problem of unaccounted for weapons.

"Then we will have more accurate information on how many weapons our citizens have," Drapyatyi added.

