Ruscists strike with GABs in center of Kharkiv (updated)

Russian troops are shelling Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"Kharkiv is under attack from enemy GABs. Be careful!" - the message reads.

The media reported a series of explosions in the city.

Later, the head of the city said that one of the strikes hit the central part of Kharkiv, civilian infrastructure.

Information about the damage and casualties is being clarified.

The head of the RMA, Syniehubov, said that the strike damaged an educational institution.

The mayor added that a 12-storey residential building in the Industrialnyi district was hit. There is a fire and partial destruction. Information about the victims is being clarified.

"We also have preliminary information about a hit on Nemyshlianskyi district.

There seem to be no casualties in the center, but the site of the GAB hit is being examined," he added.

