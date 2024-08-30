ENG
Russians attack Dniprovskyi district of Kherson

У Херсоні лунають вибухи

Occupiers are shelling the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson from the left bank, explosions are heard in the city.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson MMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosions are heard in Kherson. Dniprovskyi district is under fire from the temporarily occupied left bank.

Move to safer places. Do not stay in the open," the message says.

