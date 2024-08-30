EU to open Defense Innovation Office in Kyiv soon, - Borrell

The European Union will soon open a Defense Innovation Office in Kyiv, possibly as early as September.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell at a press conference after an informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels.

"We have to integrate Ukrainian defense into our industrial base. There is a lot to learn from the Ukrainians to increase our defense innovation, and that is why we are opening the European Union Defense Innovation Office in Kyiv. Together with the Commission. It will be opened soon, probably in September," Borrell said.

In addition, he informed that he plans to visit Ukraine in September and October before the end of his term as High Representative to "give a final push to our cooperation with Ukraine on military support for its defense."

